Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 215,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,689,715. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.