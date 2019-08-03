Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.59 and a 52 week high of $116.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

