Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 7.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30.

