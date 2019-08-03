Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 13.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $36,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $50.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $45.59 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.59.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.