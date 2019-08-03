VeraBank N.A. Acquires New Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CME Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,463,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,776,000 after buying an additional 537,917 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $701,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,510.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $136,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,971.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,749. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $159.99 and a 1 year high of $207.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.59.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $202.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

