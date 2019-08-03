VeraBank N.A. Has $691,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,655,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,626 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.93. 7,071,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,168. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

