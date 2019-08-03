Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 price objective on Veracyte and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Veracyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.06.

Get Veracyte alerts:

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 997,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,617. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $210,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 127,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,055.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $2,904,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,130.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,000 shares of company stock worth $3,529,780. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $1,745,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 81,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.