Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total transaction of $1,476,830.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,023.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 846,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,559,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 32,696.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $153.23. 854,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,034. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $155.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.