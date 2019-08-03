Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. GMP Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.67.

Shares of VET opened at C$22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.07. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.97 and a 12 month high of C$44.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Engbloom sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$124,699.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,085,984.80. Also, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.12, for a total transaction of C$188,825.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,428,974.04. Insiders have sold 20,699 shares of company stock worth $584,089 in the last quarter.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

