Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 146.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 529.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, Director John W. Murrey III sold 1,000 shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.60, for a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COKE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of COKE stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.60. 65,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $413.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

