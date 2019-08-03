Versant Capital Management Inc Has $27,000 Stock Position in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Standex Int’l were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,777,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Standex Int’l by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Standex Int’l by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Standex Int’l by 1,151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 44,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Standex Int’l by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 707,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,963,000 after purchasing an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SXI traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. The company had a trading volume of 61,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $890.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.45. Standex Int’l Corp. has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

