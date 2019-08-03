Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 4,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.69 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,489. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCSC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. 87,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,016. The company has a market capitalization of $872.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.95. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.42.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

