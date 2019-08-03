Vice Industry Token (VIT) Price Up 84% Over Last 7 Days

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded up 210.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Vice Industry Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. Vice Industry Token has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vice Industry Token has traded up 84% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vice Industry Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00255832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.01396146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00109957 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token launched on January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. Vice Industry Token’s official message board is medium.com/viceindustrytoken. The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vice Industry Token is vicetoken.com. Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vice Industry Token Token Trading

Vice Industry Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, IDAX, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vice Industry Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vice Industry Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vice Industry Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vice Industry Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.