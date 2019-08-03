Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) Trading 8.2% Higher

Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, 901,334 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,129,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $843,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NYSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

