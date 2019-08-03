Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) & Murphy Oil (NASDAQ:MUR) Financial Review

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viper Energy Partners and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 14 2 3.13 Murphy Oil 1 9 5 0 2.27

Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.84%. Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $34.46, suggesting a potential upside of 50.88%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Dividends

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 140.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Murphy Oil pays out 79.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Viper Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Viper Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 46.62% 2.33% 1.88% Murphy Oil 10.99% 4.10% 1.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Murphy Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $288.82 million 14.77 $143.95 million $1.08 29.25 Murphy Oil $2.57 billion 1.54 $411.09 million $1.26 18.13

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners. Murphy Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Viper Energy Partners on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

