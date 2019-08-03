VisionX Price Up 26.5% This Week (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, VisionX has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. VisionX has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $86,203.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VisionX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00256857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.23 or 0.01403108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023089 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00112853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org.

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

