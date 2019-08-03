VIVO Reaches Market Cap of $14,245.00 (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One VIVO coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. VIVO has a total market capitalization of $14,245.00 and $9.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIVO has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,861.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.81 or 0.02051954 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.15 or 0.03086500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00873370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00814647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00054240 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00601871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00165440 BTC.

VIVO Profile

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,188,393 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,393 coins. The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. The official website for VIVO is www.vivocoin.net. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

