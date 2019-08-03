Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.30.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 151.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 23,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,674,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,845,000 after buying an additional 1,989,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

