Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus set a $152.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.71. 595,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,018. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.18. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total value of $180,402.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,553.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,287 shares of company stock worth $1,260,033 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.5% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,300,000 after buying an additional 65,399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 45.3% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,236,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,565,000 after buying an additional 1,320,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

