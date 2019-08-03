W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Worldpay by 156.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Worldpay by 131.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Worldpay during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Worldpay by 52.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Worldpay by 28.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

WP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Shares of WP stock remained flat at $$135.00 on Friday. 19,553,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,610. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Worldpay Inc has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $138.22.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.37 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

