W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 39,177 W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 145,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.55. 520,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $71.23.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.34.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,024.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

