W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,204,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,542,000 after acquiring an additional 636,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,355,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,123,000 after buying an additional 228,367 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,831,000 after acquiring an additional 130,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 457,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,039,000 after acquiring an additional 115,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.37.

MLM stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,035. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.22. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $252.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $3,234,000.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,019 shares in the company, valued at $36,824,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock worth $4,125,869. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.