W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Invests $6.53 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,332,000 after buying an additional 835,915 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,976,000 after buying an additional 2,288,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,882,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,146,000 after buying an additional 234,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,947,000 after buying an additional 167,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. 364,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,842. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

