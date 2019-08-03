W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Invests $6.69 Million in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Sinclair Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $647,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $1,040,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,649. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven M. Marks sold 3,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David D. Smith bought 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,764,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,017,345. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBGI. Evercore ISI raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.