W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,190 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AppFolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,668,000 after buying an additional 58,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,889,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 291,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,111,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $233,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,439,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,550. 42.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,559. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.75. AppFolio Inc has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 176.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.54. AppFolio had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AppFolio from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

