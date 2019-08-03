W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 81,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKH traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.34. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $82.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 182,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,504.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $503,870.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,552.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,970. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

