W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC cut its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Shares of SIX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 794,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.44 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.