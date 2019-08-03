W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Sells 47,293 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,293 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in BGC Partners by 333.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 30.0% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 190.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 87,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.