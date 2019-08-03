W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Sells 6,138 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 2,522.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $123,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,139.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,428,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,949. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.22. 815,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,438. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.93.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $311.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NATI. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

