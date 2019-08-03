Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Wabash National had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $626.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabash National updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.58-1.72 EPS.

NYSE:WNC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 282,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $877.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter worth $73,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the second quarter worth $82,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter worth $94,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

