Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Insider Acquires A$56,440.00 in Stock

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 27,200 shares of Wam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of A$56,440.00 ($40,028.37).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 23,421 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of A$49,067.00 ($34,799.29).

On Thursday, May 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 12,902 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$26,074.94 ($18,492.87).

On Monday, May 13th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 20,621 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$39,530.46 ($28,035.79).

On Friday, May 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 20,456 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$39,214.15 ($27,811.46).

On Friday, May 3rd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 20,972 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$40,098.46 ($28,438.63).

On Monday, May 6th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 21,535 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$40,916.50 ($29,018.79).

On Wednesday, May 8th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 20,441 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.93 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$39,430.69 ($27,965.03).

WGB stock opened at A$2.08 ($1.48) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$2.02. Wam Global Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.85 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of A$2.31 ($1.64).

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Wam Global Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

