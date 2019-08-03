Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.01% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HCC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.94. 1,581,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,278. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Chopin sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $28,974.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,742,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,602 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,717,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 36.8% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,607,000 after purchasing an additional 394,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,075,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares in the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

