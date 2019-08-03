Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Down 12.7%

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.60, 3,287,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 297% from the average session volume of 827,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.01% and a return on equity of 64.99%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 2.31%.

In related news, insider Brian M. Chopin sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $28,974.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 4,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $122,950.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,944 shares of company stock worth $1,339,024 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $115,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.