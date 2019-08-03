Water Oak Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Water Oak Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Water Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 434.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 794,238 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 189.4% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 715,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,396,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 222,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,641,000.

ILF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. 1,250,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

