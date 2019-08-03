Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Posts Earnings Results

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 188,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $94.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,091,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,992,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,622,000 after buying an additional 64,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 48,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

