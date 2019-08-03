Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.26 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.57.

NYSE:WTS traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,488. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $94.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.26 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,908.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

