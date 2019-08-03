Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

WVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,923. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $733.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 861.41% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $82,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.