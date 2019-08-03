WAX (WAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.64 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, Bittrex, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. WAX has a total market capitalization of $56.64 million and $629,168.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00258122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.01414216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024589 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00110417 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000518 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,821,662 tokens. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bithumb, Bibox, IDEX, Radar Relay, C2CX, Kucoin, Huobi, Tidex, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.