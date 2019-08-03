WealthNavi Inc. Has $473.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,157,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 33.5% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $473,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.58. 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,998. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.48.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.