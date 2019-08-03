Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,127 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.75. 21,374,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987,186. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $314.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

