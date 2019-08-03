Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Stryker from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $960,636.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total value of $508,167.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,503.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,398 shares of company stock worth $4,221,459. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $211.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.68. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

