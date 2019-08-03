Webster Bank N. A. Sells 120 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 480,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,576,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 25,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.70.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.00. 27,093,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,386,770. The company has a market cap of $409.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

