Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nomura increased their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,701,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,571,986. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $195.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

