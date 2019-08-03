Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,800 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 63.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 123.9% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.66.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. 3,521,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,366. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.