Webster Bank N. A. Sells 450 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,318,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,913. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

