Webster Bank N. A. Takes $66,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.33. 123,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,011. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.45.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.