Wedbush Increases M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target to $35.00

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.10. 377,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $732.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,507,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 170,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,802.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 20,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $677,099.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 146,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,173.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,761,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in M.D.C. by 6.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,329,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after acquiring an additional 135,607 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $17,223,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 510,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.