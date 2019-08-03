Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Weibo in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Shares of Weibo stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.76. 2,408,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,749. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.87. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.22.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $399.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Weibo by 10.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 378,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 34,528 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. raised its stake in Weibo by 13.0% during the second quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 700,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,524,000 after buying an additional 80,835 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 89.1% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Weibo by 15.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

