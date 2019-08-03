Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 36,474,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,702,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

