Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $185.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.15.

NYSE:GPN traded down $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $161.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,322. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $622,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $831,625. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,341,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,756,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

